Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:30 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Nojoqui Grade Arson Suspect Arrested Near El Capitan State Beach

Solvang man charged with felony arson and a misdemeanor in the Saturday afternoon incident

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 31, 2011 | 4:10 a.m.

A Solvang man has been arrested on suspicion of arson for allegedly trying to start a fire along Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Grade on Saturday.

Warren Berry
Warren Berry

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Sunday that a passer-by called 9-1-1 just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday to report seeing a burning object thrown from a car stopped on the southbound Highway 101 shoulder on the Nojoqui Grade, about six miles south of Buellton. The witness described the vehicle as a white Volvo station wagon and gave authorities a possible license plate number.

About five minutes later, Sugars said, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a car matching the description traveling southbound on Highway 101 near Tajiguas. He said the deputy began following the vehicle while two California Highway Patrol units converged on the area.

As the driver attempted to enter El Capitan State Beach, the deputy, the CHP and a state parks ranger successfully stopped the car.

After an on-site investigation, Sugars said, Warren Clayton Berry, 49, of Solvang, was arrested and booked into County Jail on charges of felony arson and a misdemeanor of throwing a lighted substance from a vehicle.

Berry’s bail was set at $75,000.

Officials say there were no injuries or damage from the fiery object.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 