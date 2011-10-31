Nojoqui Grade Arson Suspect Arrested Near El Capitan State Beach

Solvang man charged with felony arson and a misdemeanor in the Saturday afternoon incident

A Solvang man has been arrested on suspicion of arson for allegedly trying to start a fire along Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Grade on Saturday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Sunday that a passer-by called 9-1-1 just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday to report seeing a burning object thrown from a car stopped on the southbound Highway 101 shoulder on the Nojoqui Grade, about six miles south of Buellton. The witness described the vehicle as a white Volvo station wagon and gave authorities a possible license plate number.

About five minutes later, Sugars said, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a car matching the description traveling southbound on Highway 101 near Tajiguas. He said the deputy began following the vehicle while two California Highway Patrol units converged on the area.

As the driver attempted to enter El Capitan State Beach, the deputy, the CHP and a state parks ranger successfully stopped the car.

After an on-site investigation, Sugars said, Warren Clayton Berry, 49, of Solvang, was arrested and booked into County Jail on charges of felony arson and a misdemeanor of throwing a lighted substance from a vehicle.

Berry’s bail was set at $75,000.

Officials say there were no injuries or damage from the fiery object.

