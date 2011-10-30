Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:37 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: The Trickiest Part of Halloween Is the Clever Costume Design Phase

There's no disguising the scary grind of creativity but you can't mask the euphoria of pulling off the perfect cover-up

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | October 30, 2011 | 3:56 p.m.

She: I always thought I would be much better at Halloween costumes than I am.

Z: I know, right? We’re very clever people.

She: I wouldn’t go that far.

Z: We have clever Christmas cards. We have a clever child. Our every waking moment is basically as if Dorothy Parker and Oscar Wilde were married.

She: Yeah. Not so much.

Z: But still — you’d think we’d be able to come up with better costumes than we do.

She: I hate to just go to a costume store and buy something. That doesn’t seem very fun or creative.

Don't like my Halloween costume? So Sue me.
Don’t like my Halloween costume? So Sue me.

Z: I totally agree, but at the same time, we never seem to get our acts together in time to create something, or even think of something very good to begin with.

She: When I was a kid I always felt handicapped because my mom didn’t sew. But now, I’m pretty crafty.

Z: With the $10,000 a year you spend on supplies, you better be.

She: But I still never seem to be able to pull the perfect Halloween costume together.

Z: It’s a lot of pressure.

She: It should be something timely and clever.

Z: And you shouldn’t have to explain it to people.

She: Exactly. Having to explain a Halloween costume is like having to explain a joke. It means it wasn’t really very clever or funny.

Z: Or that the person you’re talking to is really stupid.

She: Or that you’re really arrogant if you think someone is stupid just because they don’t get your jokes.

Z: My choices are either I’m arrogant or the world is stupid? That’s a no-brainer.

She: My favorite Halloween costume so far this year is the dad in a Jack Daniels costume with a little kid in a Marlboro cigarette costume.

Z: So wrong, yet so freaking funny.

She: Koss wanted to be a finger this year, but all of the finger costumes we found were middle fingers.

Z: I was amused, but he was horrified.

She: I don’t think his school principal would have loved that one either.

Z: Junior high schools don’t get comedy. And that’s not just me being arrogant.

She: I was so desperate to find something this year I actually went to Kmart. I liked the whoopee cushion and the doggie bag costume, but I couldn’t bring myself to buy a costume at Kmart.

Z: You can’t even do it ironically, because their costumes aren’t all that bad.

She: Sure. That was my problem.

Z: However, it was the perfect place to buy a cape. I’m going to be Capeman. And I’m going to have to carry around the Paul Simon CD so that people get it, and people still aren’t going to get it, because they’ve never heard of Capeman.

She: Because they’re stupid?

Z: No. Because we’re bad at coming up with Halloween costumes.

She: Even the one time I thought I had a clever one, it didn’t work.

Z: Your Sue Sylvester outfit?

She: No. That was just everyone else’s cultural ignorance.

Z: You think so, kettle?

She: I’m talking about the time I wore Hawaiian clothes and had a bunch of pill bottles hanging from my hat. I was a tropical depression.

Z: That was clever.

She: But I had to explain it. Just like when I wore all brown clothes, brown face paint and had bright green hair. No one in my office even knew what a Chia Pet was.

Z: That makes me sad for America.

She: You don’t have to explain the bottle of Jack and the pack of Marlboros.

Z: Other than to child services.

She: Yes, dear.

— Share your best Halloween costumes ever with .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous She Said, Z Said columns. Follow Leslie Dinaberg on Twitter.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 