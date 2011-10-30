Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:38 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Westmont College Names New Art Museum after Leslie Ridley-Tree

Santa Barbara philanthropist donated paintings worth as much as $7 million from renowned French artist

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | October 30, 2011 | 3:36 p.m.

Leslie Ridley-Tree
Leslie Ridley-Tree

Westmont College is naming its new museum in Adams Center for the Visual Arts the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art in honor of local philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree.

Ridley-Tree, a well-known Santa Barbara businesswoman and art connoisseur, has donated seven paintings by the famed 19th century French artist Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot to Westmont. The paintings are valued at $5 million to $7 million.

“The naming of the museum recognizes Lady Ridley-Tree’s ongoing contribution to Westmont,” said President Gayle Beebe. “We are blessed to have her as a friend of the college and wanted to honor her selfless generosity to the community.”

In April 2010, Ridley-Tree donated $5 million to Bright Hope for Tomorrow, Westmont’s capital campaign for new facilities. In January, she donated more than 750 art books, worth more than $75,000.

Ridley-Tree has given significant gifts over the years to Music Academy of the West, Cottage Health System, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, SBCC, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, Dream Foundation, Santa Barbara Symphony, Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara and the Community Kitchen, just to name a few.

She has established more than 120 scholarships at different educational institutions, including Westmont, where she is also a member of the Westmont Music Council.

In 2003, Westmont honored Ridley-Tree and her late husband, Paul Ridley-Tree, with the Westmont Medal, which recognizes those in our community whose lives embody the very principles associated with the Christian character of the college: integrity, service, compassion, responsibility, faithfulness, discipline and generosity.

Click here for more information on Westmont College. Connect with Westmont College on Facebook. Follow Westmont on Twitter: @WestmontNews.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 