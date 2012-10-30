Chuck’s Waterfront Grill, Endless Summer Bar-Café Named People’s Choice at Chowder Fest

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill and The Endless Summer Bar-Café received the People’s Choice Award for best clam chowder by event attendees at Chowder Fest last Sunday.

The two restaurants, owned by Steve Hyslop and Nan and Larry Stone, also garnered second place in the Best Clam Chowder competition.

The third annual Chowder Fest took place at the Montecito Country Club. The event featured clam chowder of all different styles from local restaurants, and was judged by a panel featuring Iron Chef Cat Cora.

“We were happy to receive second place for the Best Clam Chowder at Chowder Fest, but the biggest win for us was being recognized as People’s Choice winner by the attendees,” Hyslop said. “Chowder Fest featured many of the great restaurants in town, so to be able to stand out against the best was an achievement.”

To celebrate the win, both Chuck’s Waterfront Grill and The Endless Summer Bar-Café will be offering free cups of clam chowder to their Facebook fans all week. The event started Monday and runs through Friday.

Chuck’s Waterfront Grill and The Endless Summer Bar-Café have been locally owned and operated since 1999. Chuck’s Waterfront Grill was also recognized in 2011 by Santa Barbara Beautiful for the new waterfront deck, with radiant heating in the flooring, glass partitions to buffer the breeze, and sails overhead to keep dining guests comfortable while overlooking the boats.

— Steve Hyslop is the owner of Chuck’s Waterfront Grill and The Endless Summer Bar-Café.