Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Fair 87º

 
 
 
 

CSUCI’s Sandy Birmingham Honored as ‘Leading Woman in STEM’

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | October 30, 2012 | 11:36 a.m.

Sandy Birmingham, a STEM pipeline and outreach coordinator for Project ACCESO at CSU Channel Islands, has been named a “Leading Woman in STEM” for her work to advance science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

Birmingham was one of 12 California women honored at the 2012 California STEM Summit held Oct. 16 in San Diego.

The award, presented by the nonprofit California STEM Learning Network (CSLNet), recognizes “achievements in advancing innovative and effective STEM education initiatives across the state and serving as exemplary role models for California women and girls.”

The organization honored Birmingham for her work creating high-quality, hands-on after-school STEM programs. As pipeline and outreach coordinator at CI’s Project ACCESO, she works with area K-12 schools, community colleges, CI faculty and undergraduates, and employers on programs and partnerships to excite students about STEM learning and careers.

“It’s not just an interest to me. It’s a national priority,” she said. “STEM yields innovation and the careers of the future.”

Birmingham has been a history teacher, a Spanish teacher, and more recently served as a program director for Moving Beyond the Bell Afterschool Programs, where she was honored for helping structure innovative after-school STEM programs in the Sierra Sands Unified School District, partnering with the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division and other local employers.

The “Leading Woman” recognition took Birmingham by surprise. She shared the honor with 11 other prominent women from across the state, including a California assemblywoman, a National Science Foundation grant-awarded physicist, the chancellor of UC Davis, and Dr. Joan Bissell, director of teacher education and public school programs for the CSU system.

“I was so humbled to be standing alongside these accomplished women,” Birmingham said. “To share that honor with them was a huge highlight in my career.”

CSLNet created the “Leading Women in STEM” awards to help highlight the dramatic need to increase the number of women in STEM fields and recognize women leaders who are making a difference.  Currently, only 25 percent of STEM jobs in the United States are held by women.

At CI, Birmingham works with Project ACCESO Director Professor Phil Hampton on multiple initiatives that stimulate interest in STEM learning and careers among students in kindergarten through college. In addition to developing after-school programs, she coaches CI students on how to create and execute project-based lesson plans; oversees mentoring programs; helps organize the Science Carnival, school science nights and other community events; and reaches out to create new partnerships with regional schools and employers.

Birmingham serves as a member of the California After School Network’s Leadership Team, STEM Committee and Nominating Committee, and as an ambassador emeritus for the Afterschool Alliance. She graduated from UC Los Angeles with a bachelor of arts in history and a master of arts in Education from Azusa Pacific University as well as a teaching credential.

In addition to receiving her award at the STEM Summit, Birmingham and a former colleague gave a presentation on systematic approaches to making STEM partnerships successful.

She gave her award — an engraved glass statue — to her father.

“My dad raised me and worked three jobs so I could get an education and go to college,” she said. “Any time I have the opportunity, I want to honor him.”

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 