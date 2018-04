Posted on October 30, 2012 | 12:27 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Eleanor Ames, 85, formerly of Santa Barbara, died Oct. 29, 2012. She was born July 13, 1927.

Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment to follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in charge of arrangements.