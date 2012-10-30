Justin Anderson & Bibi Taylor: California Tax on Social Security Benefits?

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series of Social Security-related columns by AmeriFlex representatives. Click here for a related article.]

Updates:

» Social Security is no longer sending statements to anyone as of Oct. 1, 2012.

» Social Security has announced that the cost-of-living adjustment for 2013 will be 1.7 percent and will begin Dec. 31, 2012.

Q. Does the state of California tax Social Security benefits?

A. California does not tax Social Security income.

Q. Are Medicare Part B premiums deducted from Social Security benefits?

A. Yes. Medicare eligibility begins at 65. When you reach full retirement age and begin collecting Social Security benefits, Medicare premiums are deducted. Before collecting Social Security benefits, you will receive a bill from Medicare.

