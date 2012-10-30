Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Fair 87º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Mystery of Benghazi Unraveling

By Diana and Don Thorn | October 30, 2012 | 2:54 p.m.

The mystery of what happened in Benghazi on Sept. 11 is unraveling, but where are the mainstream media and President Barack Obama?

Evidence suggests that the Obama administration has engaged and emboldened Islamists who have taken over the Middle East. In March 2011, American diplomat Chris Stevens was “designated the liaison to the “opposition” in Libya during the Arab Spring, when Team Obama was arming them. He worked with jihadist Abdelhakim Belhadj, the leader of al-Qaeda franchise, the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group.

Once Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, Stevens was appointed ambassador to the new Libya that was run by Belhadj. It was Stevens’ job to find and secure all the weapons that Gaddafi had scattered around Libya, which included surface to air missiles and chemical weapons. Benghazi was loaded with these dangerous weapons and they were in the hands of dangerous Islamists.

It now appears AMB Stevens was in Benghazi on a second mission to send guns and possibly jihadist fighters to the opposition in Syria via Turkey. The last man he met with on Sept. 11 was a Turkish diplomat.

Unfortunately, as in Libya, the opposition that Obama supported included al-Qaeda and other Sharia-linked groups. On Sept. 6, the Al Entisar, a Libyan flagged vessel carrying 400 tons of cargo docked in the Turkish port of Iskenderun. It reportedly supplied humanitarian items and arms, including SA-7 man-portable surface to air missiles, designated for Islamists in Syria. Was this part of a larger Obama covert gun running operation?

How did Benghazi fit into this picture? Investigative reporter Aaron Klein, reported that the building in Benghazi was not an official “consulate,” but in reality a shabby building that lacked security and according to an unnamed Middle Eastern security official “routinely used by Stevens and others to coordinate with the Turkish, Saudi and Qatari governments on supporting the insurgencies in the Middle East, most prominently the rebels opposing Assads’s regime in Syria.” Unfortunately, most of the countries associated with the opposition rebellions in the Arab Spring are now under the control of radical Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Center for Security Policy senior fellow and former CIA officer Claire Lopez also observed there were two large warehouse-type buildings associated with the so-called consulate. Were they used for storing arms and weapons?

America, is there a coverup to prevent information of this gun-running scheme from getting out? Is this why help was denied? Why was Gen. Carter Ham replaced for trying to send help to Benghazi?

Today, Obama and the mainstream media are stonewalling this story. We must demand answers and find out the truth, before Nov. 6. At the very least, we owe it to those heroes who died in Benghazi on Sept. 11.

Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria

