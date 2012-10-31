Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Fair 87º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airbus Named Outstanding Operator of the Year

By Laura Kath for Santa Barbara Airbus | updated logo | October 31, 2012 | 1:37 a.m.

Santa Barbara Airbus on Tuesday night received the 2012 Outstanding Operator of the Year Award from members of the California Bus Association during the group’s 39th annual convention Gala Awards banquet held at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

More than 230 people attended the five-day/four-night convention from around the state. Santa Barbara Airbus co-founders/owners Eric and Kelly Onnen and their partner Mark Klopstein received the award.

“On behalf of my entire staff at Santa Barbara Airbus, I am honored to receive this award from my peers in the bus industry, from fellow operators from all around California,” Eric Onnen said. “We’ve been in business since 1983, right here in Santa Barbara, and to win this award here at home makes it even more distinctive.”

According to the CBA, criteria for the Outstanding Operator of the Year Award includes: engages in sound business practices; has an excellent safety record; regularly employs innovative marketing, operations and customer service approaches; is a good corporate/business citizen within the community; raises the standards for all motor coach companies; and raises the profile of the entire motor coach industry.

Specific eligibility requirements include: current operating authority from California Public Utilities Commission; must have a satisfactory or comparable safety rating from the California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol; and must be a member of the California Bus Association in good standing.

The Onnens and Klopstein inaugurated their transportation service from Santa Barbara County to Los Angeles International Airport on April 4, 1983. The company began with two 10-passenger vans running five trips to and from SB/LAX Monday through Saturday.

Twenty-nine years later in 2012, Santa Barbara Airbus has a fleet of 19 deluxe motor coaches and four mini-coaches seating 21 to 25 passengers, and “The Black Pearl Limo Bus.” Services not only include 16 daily trips to/from SB/LAX; but also offer private charter bus service, public day trips and multiday adventures.

Santa Barbara Airbus started in the spare room of the Onnens’ Santa Barbara-area condominium, and after several moves for expansion, is now located at 750 Technology Drive in Goleta. The always locally owned and operated business employs approximately 60 people, completes more than 1.2 million miles annually, and now leases more than 53,000 square feet of fenced parking area, a 5,000-square-foot office building and a 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art maintenance facility.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Airbus.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Airbus.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 