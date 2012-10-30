Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Fair 87º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Sergeant in Eye of Hurricane Sandy

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 30, 2012 | 9:46 p.m.

A trip to Maryland for training took an ironic, real-world twist this week for Sgt. Riley Harwood, known locally as the face and voice of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Harwood, 44, whose duties include serving as the department’s main spokesman, is attending an advanced public-information training session put on by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The four-day course, which began Monday, is being held at FEMA’s National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, near the Pennsylvania border, about an hour from Washington, D.C.

Harwood’s presence near the nation’s capital coincided with the arrival of Hurricane Sandy, a powerful “super storm” that has slammed the Atlantic Coast from Virginia up through New England.

“The rain was really coming down hard, and it was pretty windy overnight,” Harwood told Noozhawk, recalling the situation Monday night, as the eye of the storm passed just to the north of Emmitsburg. “There is kind of a feeling, as the storm is happening, of being pretty anxious. When we woke up this morning, there was a sense of relief, and folks were looking toward assessing the damage.”

Harwood noted that his instructors in the course were involved in the public-information process for the massive storm.

The center where he is situated “is pretty secure as far as being able to weather storms,” Harwood said. “But there was concern about the possibility of tornadoes (from the storm), and for me, being from California, that was kind of strange.”

The giant storm has affected the training in two ways, Harwood said. First, 12 of the 40 people scheduled to attend the course were unable to make it due to flight cancellations. That left them short of personnel for some of the exercises, he said.

“And my teachers here are staff who work on this kind of thing …” he said. “They brought us examples of the information that was going out. … It was kind of fascinating to have it happen in real life.”

Asked how the experts are assessing the scope of the disaster, Harwood said, “They’re saying it’s a big deal, especially in New York and New Jersey.”

“They’re also talking about how things have become somewhat politicized,” he said. “They felt that politics at the federal level were kind of drowning out some of the message that needs to be put out there.”

Harwood will wrap up his training on Thursday, when he expects to be joined by his wife and two young children for a few days of vacation in the nation’s capital.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 