Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:34 pm | Fair 87º

 
 
 
 

SBCC to Host Veterans’ Resource Day on Nov. 6

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | October 30, 2012 | 3:03 p.m.

In recognition of current and former Santa Barbara City College students, faculty and staff who served in the armed forces, SBCC will host a Veterans’ Resource Day from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Friendship Plaza on the East Campus.

Twenty-four community groups and 18 SBCC departments will participate and provide information to assist veterans with services available to them.

At noon, a special presentation will be held featuring a welcome from SBCC President Lori Gaskin followed by remarks from representatives from veteran organizations and SBCC student veterans.

To raise the visibility of veterans on campus, Magdalena Torres, who coordinates the ongoing program, sponsors a number of special events open to the college and community, including Veterans Welcome Week, Veterans Appreciation Week and Veterans Resource Day in November, and Recognition of Women Veterans and Women in the Armed Services in March.

At the close of each academic year, SBCC also names one Outstanding Veteran Student of the Year.

The Veterans Assistance Program at SBCC has earned both statewide and national recognition. In 2010, SBCC was recognized as one of the top 101 “Best for Vet” colleges and universities in the United States by Military Times EDGE magazine. The college was cited for its excellent financial aid, academic policies and supportive campus culture and student services that assist veterans to make a successful transition from military to college life.

In 2011, the program was named a recipient of the John W. Rice Diversity Award from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office. This award recognizes outstanding efforts for promoting student diversity and equity within the 112 community college-system in the state.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 