SBCC to Host Veterans’ Resource Day on Nov. 6

In recognition of current and former Santa Barbara City College students, faculty and staff who served in the armed forces, SBCC will host a Veterans’ Resource Day from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Friendship Plaza on the East Campus.

Twenty-four community groups and 18 SBCC departments will participate and provide information to assist veterans with services available to them.

At noon, a special presentation will be held featuring a welcome from SBCC President Lori Gaskin followed by remarks from representatives from veteran organizations and SBCC student veterans.

To raise the visibility of veterans on campus, Magdalena Torres, who coordinates the ongoing program, sponsors a number of special events open to the college and community, including Veterans Welcome Week, Veterans Appreciation Week and Veterans Resource Day in November, and Recognition of Women Veterans and Women in the Armed Services in March.

At the close of each academic year, SBCC also names one Outstanding Veteran Student of the Year.

The Veterans Assistance Program at SBCC has earned both statewide and national recognition. In 2010, SBCC was recognized as one of the top 101 “Best for Vet” colleges and universities in the United States by Military Times EDGE magazine. The college was cited for its excellent financial aid, academic policies and supportive campus culture and student services that assist veterans to make a successful transition from military to college life.

In 2011, the program was named a recipient of the John W. Rice Diversity Award from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office. This award recognizes outstanding efforts for promoting student diversity and equity within the 112 community college-system in the state.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.