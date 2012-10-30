Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:28 pm | Fair 87º

 
 
 
 

Susan Rogers Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as Personal Trust Manager

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | October 30, 2012 | 6:19 p.m.

Susan Rogers

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Susan Rogers has joined the bank as vice president and personal trust manager.

With more than 30 years of experience, Rogers has a high level of expertise in all areas of trust administration and management. She is located in SBB&T’s Private Wealth Management office in Montecito at 1486 E. Valley Road.

Before joining SBB&T, Rogers was a senior vice president and managing director with U.S. Bank in Santa Barbara. Before that, she spent five years as a senior fiduciary officer with the Personal Trust Group of Union Bank in San Francisco.

Rogers has also held similar positions with the Santa Barbara branches of U.S Trust Co. Northern Trust, Sanwa Trust and First Interstate Bank. She began her career as an estate planning and probate paralegal with Jenkens and Gilchrist P.C. in Dallas, Texas.

“Susan’s extensive and varied background in personal trust administration and estate planning is surpassed only by her strong interpersonal skills and attention to detail,” said Leo Hamill, SBB&T’s Private Wealth Management director. “She brings an exceptional combination of experience and personal service to our clients.”

Rogers resides in Santa Barbara and is very active with local community organizations, including the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Santa Barbara Zoo, the United Boys & Girls Clubs, the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network and the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department. She is a Master Member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Planned Giving Round Table.

Rogers has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas Tech University in Lubbock and is a graduate of the Cannon Trust School at Pepperdine University in Malibu. She also earned the designations of Certified Trust and Financial Advisor, Certified Financial Planne and Certified Legal Assistant.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, with 45 branches on the Central Coast, is a nationally chartered regional bank that provides commercial banking, Private Wealth Management and community banking products and services..

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

