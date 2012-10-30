DA’s Office Filing Charges Against UCSB Soccer Player Who Shoved Referee

A UCSB soccer player accused of shoving a referee after Sunday’s game is now facing misdemeanor charges of battery on a sports official, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Charges will be filed Wednesday morning against Peter McGlynn, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter. He said his office reviewed reports from the UCSB Police Department, which handcuffed McGlynn and led him off the field after the incident at Harder Stadium.

McGlynn, a senior defender, can be seen on video shoving referee Reed Christy from behind after the game, and Christy fell to the ground.

In a statement released Monday, UCSB Director of Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mark Massari announced that McGlynn has been removed from the team given the seriousness of the incident.

McGlynn issued this statement Tuesday afternoon via his Twitter page: “I would just like to take this opportunity to express how deeply I regret the incident I was involved in on Sunday. My actions were completely my own, and now I will accept the full consequences of the matter.

“Not only did I let myself and my family down, but also my team, the coaching staff, the athletic department, UCSB, the alumni, and everybody from the Santa Barbara community, and I would want to say to all involved how very sorry I am.

“I am very sad to leave a program of the highest integrity behind with a tarnished reputation because of my selfish and immature actions. I am completely embarrassed to end such a fantastic chapter in my life in such shame.

“I would like to wish the best to the program in continued success and dominance, as the amazing support from the students and the community truly deserve. I want to also express my gratitude to everybody for their kind messages of love and support, and will never forget how you all helped me through this ordeal. Go Gauchos.”

Head Coach Tim Vom Steeg has been suspended for Wednesday’s game at Sacramento State.

“I hold everyone in our program responsible for representing the university in a positive manner at all times — top to bottom,” Massari said.

He also announced that the men’s soccer team will not play in the postseason this year, regardless of how the Gauchos do in the next two matches.

“By not advancing the postseason, the Gauchos’ streak of 10 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances will end,” he said, adding that the streak includes a 2006 National Championship and an appearance in the 2004 College Cup final.

However, Presidio Sports reports that Sunday’s 2-1 loss to UC Davis all but ended the team’s hopes to make the Big West Tournament this season.

Carter said McGlynn will be scheduled to appear in court in about two weeks, and the charges hold a maximum sentence of one year in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

