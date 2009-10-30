Fielding Graduate University Honors Alumnus with Presidential Citation

George Potter is recognized for his contributions as a student and board trustee

George Potter, the founding president of Ramapo College of New Jersey, has been honored with a presidential citation from Fielding Graduate University.

Fielding President Richard Meyers hailed Potter’s lifetime of contributions to higher education and his service to the university as a student, alumnus and trustee.

In 1983, Potter graduated from Fielding, earning an EdD from the School of Human & Organizational Development. He was a doctoral student member of Fielding’s Board of Trustees, and as an alumnus served as a member-at-large and treasurer.

“George Potter shared his experience, wisdom and leadership with Fielding in its early stages of growth,” Meyers said in announcing the citation. “As founding president of a state college in New Jersey and earlier as vice president of a newly launched state university in Michigan, Potter provided Fielding with valuable guidance during our transition years.”

Potter was Ramapo College’s first president when it was founded in 1969. He returned to teaching in the School of Administration and Business after his retirement as president in 1984.

Potter was born in England and obtained a social science degree and a master’s degree in politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford University, Oriel College. He was awarded an honorary doctor of letters from Ramapo College.

In 1991, he retired and moved to Santa Barbara with his wife, Laurie, a pastoral counselor and marriage and family therapist and also a graduate of Fielding. The Potters have been active in teaching at SBCC’s Adult Education Program.

— Sylvia Williams is the communications director for Fielding Graduate University.