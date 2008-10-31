Fire Department, Domino’s Pizza Team Up to Promote Fire Safety

It’s time to change clocks for daylight saving time on Sunday. It’s also time to change smoke alarm batteries. Pizza with everything! How about fire protection with that extra cheese?

Domino’s Pizza and the Santa Maria Fire Department are joining forces to promote fire safety. On Sunday, if you order a Domino’s pizza between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. from the 713 E. Main St. location, 805.925.8656, you may be surprised when the pizza arrives accompanied by firefighters aboard a fire engine. If all smoke detectors in your home are working, the pizza is free.

“Fire safety is vitally important,” said Don Croner, director of operations for Domino’s Pizza in Santa Maria. “We are thrilled to work with the firefighters to promote fire safety for our friends and neighbors and to reward those who make fire safety a priority.”

“Daylight saving time is a great time for everyone to remember as the time to place fresh batteries in your smoke detectors,” Shane Gidlund of the Santa Maria Fire Department said. “Functioning smoke alarms save lives, but many people forget to maintain the batteries. We are excited to be working with Domino’s Pizza to help promote fire safety awareness by rewarding residents who have properly installed and functioning smoke detectors with a free, delicious pizza.”

If the smoke detector inside the house is not working, firefighters will replace the batteries. If the home doesn’t have a smoke detector, one will be provided by Domino’s Pizza.

The public is invited to participate in this four-hour event. Deliveries with the fire department will be made randomly.

Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria city manager’s office.