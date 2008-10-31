Jensen Audio Visual Wins Coveted Industry Award

Jensen Audio Visual has received the Outstanding Craftsmanship award by the Santa Barbara Contractors Association.

The award was given based on work for The Shea Homes Monarch Resort Club in Nipomo. Monarch is a 31,000-plus-square-foot club featuring all of the latest in fitness, relaxation and more.

The Monarch Club includes a full-service restaurant, bar and gourmet market, and full-service spa. The audio visual systems were to be integrated without disrupting the building’s visual flow and ambiance. The building was designed to provoke feelings of being on vacation vs. the emphasis of its state-of-the-art technology.

The finished product is a testament to the creative vision of the architectural and technology teams in translating the “superiology” concept into a multifunctional resort club that can accommodate today’s needs and the flexibility to adapt to future requests.

“On behalf of Jensen Audio Visual, we are very proud of the work that we accomplished with the Monarch Resort Club and honored to have been recognized by the Santa Barbara Contractors Association for this award,” said Kelly Magne, president and CEO of Jensen Audio Visual. “I would like to thank the entire Jensen AV team who I represent, and whose passion and commitment have made this possible, and all our partners and suppliers for making this vision become a reality.”

