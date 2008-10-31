Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:56 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Men’s Soccer: First-Place Vaqueros Roll to 7th Straight Win

SBCC posts a 3-0 shutout over Citrus.

By Dave Loveton | October 31, 2008 | 11:56 p.m.

Craig Davies had a goal and an assist Friday night, leading the 11th-ranked Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team to a 3-0 win over Citrus at La Playa Stadium.

The victory was the seventh straight and ninth in 10 games for the Vaqueros (14-4, 9-1), who have a seven-point lead over Moorpark (6-2-2) with four games left in the WSC race. Citrus (6-5-4, 3-3-3) is the last team to beat the Vaqueros, handing them their only conference loss on Oct. 7.

“It’s always good to beat a team that you lost to,” said Davies, whose free kick set up the Vaqueros’ first score, a header by Beville Rose in the 44th minute. “We could have scored a few more goals.”

Davies made it 2-0 in the 65th minute on a blast to the upper corner from 35 yards in the 65th minute. Stuart Kirk completed the scoring in the 84th minute after Mark Knight‘s shot bounced off the goalie’s hands.

SBCC averages 3.5 goals per game and has more goals (64) than any team in the state.

“We had to win tonight,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “We needed to keep the ball rolling. It could have been 5-0 if Waid (Ibrahim) had made a couple of those near-misses.”

The Vaqueros are 13-1 in their last 14 home games.

SBCC continues its five-game homestand on Tuesday against Glendale and Friday vs. Moorpark. Both games will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

