Rep. Lois Capps will join Hannah-Beth Jackson and local Democratic candidates to help get out the vote in the last few days of the election.

Capps will speak at 9 a.m. Saturday at a rally at the local Democratic Coordinated Headquarters, 430 Chapala St.

“We have waited so long for Election Day to come; now is not the time to become complacent,” Capps said. “We have a genuine opportunity to take the country in a new direction, and we must seize that opportunity. We can leave no stone unturned, no vote uncast.”

Sarah Ethington is campaign manager of the Friends of Lois Capps 2008 campaign.