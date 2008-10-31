Softball: UCSB’s 2009 Schedule Includes Two World Series Teams

Coming off of a 2008 season in which it posted an overall record of 30-24 and finished second in the Big West (13-8), the UCSB softball team has high expectations for their second season under 2008 Big West Co-Coach of the Year Brie Galicinao . In 2009, UCSB will face yet another tough schedule. One of the more daunting challenges will be a season-opening road swing that stretches from Feb. 6 to March 11 and includes 25 games. During this challenging road swing, the Gauchos will play in four tournaments and face seven teams that advanced to the 2008 NCAA Division I Regionals. To open the season, UCSB will face Arizona — which finished the season ranked seventh nationally after advancing to the College World Series — and regional qualifier Oregon at the Kaijikawa Classic being hosted by Arizona State on Feb. 6-8. The following weekend, the Gauchos will travel to San Diego to compete in the Campbell/Cartier Classic on Feb. 12-15. UCSB will face NCAA qualifiers Stanford, Washington, Long Beach State and host San Diego State at the four-day event.

