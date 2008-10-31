Women’s Soccer: Vaqueros Blank Taft for Third Straight Shutout

Wright and Lynott lead the way in the 2-0 SBCC win.

Brieanna Wright scored in the 39th minute Friday afternoon and the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team went on to shut out Taft 2-0. The nonconference victory improved the 10th-ranked Vaqueros’ record to 11-1-5.

“I kicked the ball at the same time as another girl and it went over her head,” said Wright, SBCC’s scoring leader with eight goals and 22 points. “Then I chipped it over the goalie.”

Shannon Lynott added an insurance goal in the 50th minute when her shot ricocheted off a Taft defender into the Cougar net.

“I thought we were the better team,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “But we showed a lack of composure around the box.”

It was the third straight shutout and 11th of the season for goalie Meghan Maiwald.

SBCC’s Summer Deaton got into a shoving match with Maria Arroyo in the 65th minute and received a red card. She’ll have to sit out Tuesday’s game at Oxnard.

The Vaqueros travel to Cuesta on Nov. 7 before taking on first-place Ventura in the final regular-season home appearance at 1 p.m. Nov. 11.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.