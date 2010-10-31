Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:44 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Capps Continues Attack on Watson over Social Security

Democrat says Republican supports ending Social Security, Medicare Benefits

By Ashley Schapitl | October 31, 2010 | 11:51 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Sunday accused her Republican rival, Tom Watson, of “talking out of both sides of his mouth” on Social Security.

“I find it very troubling that Mr. Watson’s campaign continues to belittle the activism of senior citizens,” the Capps campaign said in a statement. “All of the seniors who participated in the rally in Santa Maria and rode the trolley in Santa Barbara value Social Security and want to ensure that the system is preserved for their children and their children’s children.

“It’s clear that Mr. Watson only values the expression of viewpoints when it promotes his own radical right-wing agenda. Frankly, he owes all of the seniors who came to his office looking to discuss their concerns with him an apology.

“Mr. Watson is just talking out of both side of his mouth on Social Security. He admits that he endorses private, personal accounts. Well, that’s privatizing Social Security. It’s exactly what President George W. Bush proposed and exactly what was soundly rejected by the public.

“And it’s sad that Mr. Watson will not own up to the fact that the Ryan plan he so enthusiastically endorsed will drastically cut Social Security benefits. The plan has been thoroughly analyzed and it slashes Social Security benefits. Period. It’s really a shame that Mr. Watson is willing to fight for a tax cut for Warren Buffett, but has no qualms about reducing the Social Security benefits that keep millions of seniors of out poverty.

“His attacks on Congresswoman Capps’ record on seniors’ issues are completely off-base. Contrary to Mr. Watson’s false statements, the health-care reform law was endorsed by AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) precisely because it will strengthen Medicare for seniors. It closes the ‘doughnut hole,’ ends cost-sharing for preventive screenings like mammograms, and extends the solvency of Medicare by 12 years. Since he has advocated for the repeal of the health-care law, he must think seniors should pay more for their prescription drugs.

“Every senior on the Central Coast on Social Security got a $250 rebate check, thanks to the Recovery Act — which Congresswoman Capps supported and Mr. Watson thinks was a big waste of money. Also, Congresswoman Capps is currently cosponsoring legislation to give a $250 payment to seniors on Social Security to compensate for a lack of cost-of-living adjustment. I find it humorous that Mr. Watson would purport to be an advocate for seniors when he would vote to increase their prescription costs and reduce their Social Security benefits.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
