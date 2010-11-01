Gerald Carpenter: Belle to Have a Ball as ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Visit Granada Stage

This Tuesday and Wednesday at The Granada, the Theater League will present the popular Disney musical, Beauty and the Beast.

The performance features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and is based on the book by Linda Woolverton and the 1991 animated Disney film of the same name. The production is by the current Disney touring company of the show and the special effects are truly spectacular.

The shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. both evenings.

The Tony Award-winning musical ran on Broadway for 5,464 performances between 1994 and 2007, and it is now Broadway’s seventh-longest running production in history.

The story of Beauty and the Beast is a fairy tale, in some respects similar to Sleeping Beauty, in that it deals with a beautiful girl who is held captive in an enchanted castle. The first time it was written down and published was in 1740, in France, and, at least until 1946, French versions of the story predominate.

All modern tellings of the tale — film, stage, novels, television — date from Jean Cocteau’s irreplaceable 1946 film, La Belle et la Bête, which starred Josette Day as Belle and Jean Marais as the Beast. Cocteau and Marais made the Beast so attractive and sympathetic that, when the Beast is transformed at the end into a mortal, albeit an outrageously handsome one (also played by Marais), no less a judge of men than Greta Garbo is said to have exclaimed, “Give me back my Beast!”

Tickets to Beauty and the Beast start at $63, and can be purchased from The Granada box office, 1214 State St. Click here to purchase tickets online, or call 805.899.2222.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .