Noozhawk Reporters to Provide Election Debriefing on Panel

Staff writers Lara Cooper, Giana Magnoli among analysts at Association for Women in Communications forum

Noozhawk reporters Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli will be among the panelists analyzing election results Wednesday at a forum hosted by the Santa Barbara chapter of the Association for Women in Communications.

Cooper and Magnoli will join Carpinteria City Councilman Joe Armendariz, social media expert Nels Henderson and campaign consultant Mary Rose to discuss Tuesday’s election, its results, issues, surprises and ramifications. Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will introduce the panel, and the discussion will be moderated by Lois Phillips, a management consultant and communications trainer.

The forum will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. The event is open to the public. The price is $10 for Association for Women in Communications members and $25 for nonmembers.

Click here for more information on the event or about the Association for Women in Communications.

