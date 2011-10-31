Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:12 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Teams Up with PathPoint for B2B Breakfast

Network with other local business professionals over a hot breakfast on Tuesday

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | October 31, 2011 | 8:23 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with PathPoint will present the November Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch over a hot breakfast with local businesses and guests.

“Networking is a critical component for many businesses,” said Kristen Amyx, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Startup companies and seasoned veterans can both benefit from making personal connections at events like the Chamber’s B2B Breakfast.”

The chamber’s intents are to create a strong local economy, promote the community, provide business resources and networking opportunities, and represent local business to government, according to its Web site.

“We’re seeing a renewed focus these days on the success of small business in general,” Amyx previously told Noozhawk. “If people are seeing (small business) as a more acute part of the economic recovery than we used to, that’s a good thing. If there’s anything we can do to support small business growth in Goleta, it will benefit the entire community.”

A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s.

The cost is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers or $30 at the door.

Click here to register online.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

