IOA Insurance Services Moves Santa Barbara Office to Anapamu Street

IOA Insurance Services, one of the fastest-growing independent insurance agencies in the United States, has announced the move of its Santa Barbara office to 101 W. Anapamu St., Suite D, between Chapala and De la Vina streets.

The new office is just four blocks from its previous location at 831 State St.

The new space will allow IOA to accommodate growing staff needs while maintaining its presence in Santa Barbara.

The company has plans to continue expanding its customer base and at the same time retaining the excellent customer service and personal touch expected from its clients.

“In the past year and a half, our Santa Barbara office has doubled in size, and our old location was no longer appropriate for the open atmosphere needed to serve our customers effectively,” said Jon Valois, vice president of IOA Insurance Services. “We were fortunate to find such a nice space so close to our current office. We really wanted to limit the impact that relocation could have on our clients and our employees. Our new location and enhanced operational efficiencies will help us to keep pace with our clients’ needs, allowing us to provide exceptional value and superior service along the way.”.

A Santa Barbara native, Valois heads the Santa Barbara office and is a local insurance veteran. With more than 23 years of experience, he holds two prestigious designations in the insurance industry — Certified Insurance Counselor and Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist.

He serves a broad base of clients in a variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, agriculture, medical and telecommunications. In addition, Valois is a board member of the Associated General Contractors of California, Tri-Counties District.

— Jon Valois is the vice president of IOA Insurance Services.