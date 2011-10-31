Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:05 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Volunteers Tend to San Clemente Island

Invasive plant removal targets ice plant on the active Navy bombardment area

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | October 31, 2011 | 11:30 p.m.

Only a select few could attend the first-ever invasive plant removal project on San Clemente Island. The list of interested volunteers for Channel Islands Restoration was winnowed to 20 privileged to pull ice plant on the southernmost Channel Island, an active Navy bombardment area since 1934.

After identifying our way onto San Diego’s naval base with CIR Director Ken Owens, we flew past Catalina Island to a long, skinny strip of land reminiscent of a surfacing blue whale. Four of our group promptly celebrated their qualification into the “All 8 Club,” having visited each Channel Island.

Gathering in the Navy commons, we dutifully listened to mandatory ordnance training. But once our trainer, Tom, described the island as “one of the most contaminated places I’ve ever seen,” he got our undivided attention. Rule No. 1 for dealing with UXOs — unexploded ordnances — “If you didn’t drop it, don’t pick it up.”

We unloaded our luggage into clean rooms in a building dubbed “the three-story.” Outfitted in long sleeves, leather gloves, gators and combs for yanking cactus spines from our clothes, we immediately piled into vans for our first afternoon of work. On the western side we hiked to a 55-acre site overlooking a picturesque stretch of dunes and shoreline.

There we perused our project: rescuing native boxthorn, cactus, Ambrosia, Stephanomeria, Bronia and deerweed from the ice plant’s smothering tresses. Within the first few minutes we discovered another obstacle: black widow spiders. By the end of our project we’d seen many dozens in the depauperate ice plant.

A depauperate ecosystem is one that can’t support much flora and fauna and thus lacks biodiversity. Besides the black widow, few species survive under the tangled vines, leaving a denuded landscape for the federally threatened San Clemente sage sparrow and other species.

This sparrow and the federal endangered San Clemente loggerhead shrike are two of the species the Navy is working to protect. The original catalyst was the 1970 Endangered Species Act. Since then, the Navy has taken a proactive role as a land steward, hiring and empowering biologists to nurse the island back to health. Emily Howe, a restoration ecologist for SClI’s Native Habitat Restoration Program, is often asked for tours by visiting admirals and captains.

We grew accustomed to working carefully among the cactus, black widows and UXOs. On the second day we came across a metal disc that we marked for Tom the Bomb Guy’s inspection. Several times per day we heard a loud kaboom and sought Ken’s assurance that the Navy knew our location.

Except for unimaginative sack lunches, lunch times were heavenly. Each day we drove to a different site, admiring native outplantings, visiting the shrike captive breeding program and lounging above beautiful rocky beaches. One day we admired some of the finest examples of marine terraces in the world. We also encountered several of the 7,500 midden sites showing habitation dating back at least 8,000 years. Navy archaeologists research and protect these sites.

We wound down Sunday afternoon, our efforts earning us Emily’s effusive gratitude. She admired the 100 or so chest-high piles of ice plant cascading over the hill in three directions. Returning to the “three-story,” we removed the last bits of cactus spines, iced sore wrists and eased aching backs with beer and wine at the Salty Crab Pub.

The ordnance discovered on the second day was inspected by Tom. It turned out to be an empty can of sardines.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations supporting sustainability. Graze her writing and excerpts from Canyon Voices: The Nature of Rattlesnake Canyon at www.CanyonVoices.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 