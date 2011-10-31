Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:15 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District Appoints Meg Jette as Interim Assistant Superintendent

She will take over for Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith, who announced last week that his last day will be Dec. 31

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 31, 2011 | 6:53 p.m.

Meg Jette
Meg Jette

The Santa Barbara Unified School District on Monday appointed Fiscal Services Director Meg Jette to take over on an interim basis the position of superintendent of business services to be vacated by Eric Smith by the end of the year.

Smith announced his resignation last week, and the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Jette as interim assistant superintendent until Dec. 31, Smith’s last day of work, and take over the position Jan. 1.

“We are thrilled that you are willing to take on this position and on such short notice,” board President Annette Cordero said.

Jette, who was asked to take the position at a special board meeting held Monday morning, said Smith has been a great mentor and that she will work hard to keep the district in the green.

“I am pleased that the board appointed Meg Jette to the position,” Superintendent Dave Cash said in a statement. “She has many years of fiscal experience in the public and private sectors. Since joining the district in 2008, Meg worked alongside Eric Smith. I have great confidence in the experience and continuity she brings to the district’s fiscal operations. Her knowledge and skills will mean a seamless transition and continued focus on the fiscal well being of the district.”

Jette and Smith have worked closely together for years, and she said they will do so in the coming months for a smooth transition.

She came to the district Oct. 8, 2008, from the Santa Barbara County Education Office, where she worked as a district adviser to SBUSD and reviewed budgets.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 