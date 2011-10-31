Santa Barbara School District Appoints Meg Jette as Interim Assistant Superintendent

She will take over for Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith, who announced last week that his last day will be Dec. 31

The Santa Barbara Unified School District on Monday appointed Fiscal Services Director Meg Jette to take over on an interim basis the position of superintendent of business services to be vacated by Eric Smith by the end of the year.

Smith announced his resignation last week, and the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Jette as interim assistant superintendent until Dec. 31, Smith’s last day of work, and take over the position Jan. 1.

“We are thrilled that you are willing to take on this position and on such short notice,” board President Annette Cordero said.

Jette, who was asked to take the position at a special board meeting held Monday morning, said Smith has been a great mentor and that she will work hard to keep the district in the green.

“I am pleased that the board appointed Meg Jette to the position,” Superintendent Dave Cash said in a statement. “She has many years of fiscal experience in the public and private sectors. Since joining the district in 2008, Meg worked alongside Eric Smith. I have great confidence in the experience and continuity she brings to the district’s fiscal operations. Her knowledge and skills will mean a seamless transition and continued focus on the fiscal well being of the district.”

Jette and Smith have worked closely together for years, and she said they will do so in the coming months for a smooth transition.

She came to the district Oct. 8, 2008, from the Santa Barbara County Education Office, where she worked as a district adviser to SBUSD and reviewed budgets.

