Financial Advisor Mitchell Kauffman Receives Prestigious Industry Accolade

Mitchell Kauffman, managing director of Santa Barbara-based Kauffman Wealth Services, an independent firm, was recently named a member of the Raymond James Financial Services 2012 Leaders Council.

Leaders Council honors are presented only to those financial advisors who demonstrate an extraordinary level of commitment to clients through personal service and professional integrity. Members of the Leaders Council represent the top echelon of the firm’s financial advisors, which is a privilege, limited to a select few.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that Kauffman has qualified for this important recognition.

“It’s an honor to be named a member of the Leaders Council,” he said. “It has always been my goal to provide clients with a superior, objective and long-term ‘client-first’ relationship, and I’m delighted to be recognized for upholding these standards.”

Kauffman, who joined Raymond James in 1988, has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. As managing director of Kauffman Wealth Services, he provides wealth management services to corporate executives, business owners, professionals, independent women and the affluent. He is one of only five financial advisors from across the United States named to Research magazine’s prestigious Advisor Hall of Fame in 2010, and among a select list of 100 during the past 20 years.

Selection is based on those who have served a minimum of 15 years in the industry, have acquired substantial assets under management, demonstrate superior client service and have earned recognition from their peers and the broader community for the honor they reflect on their profession.

Membership in the Leaders Council is based mainly on assets under management, education, credentials and fiscal-year production. Requalification is required annually.

Kauffman Wealth Services is an independent firm and serves clients from two office locations: 550 Periwinkle Lane in Santa Barbara and 140 S. Lake Ave. in Pasadena. For more information, click here or call 866.467.8981. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

— Jamie Brown is a publicist representing Kauffman Wealth Services.