Neighborhood Advisory Council to Hold Public Meeting on Milpas Street Safety

Pedestrian access concerns will be the focus of Wednesday's meeting

The Neighborhood Advisory Council is holding a special meeting to discuss pedestrian access concerns for Milpas Street, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St.

The Neighborhood Advisory Council has received numerous requests from the public to discuss traffic and access issues after 15-year-old Sergio Romero was struck and killed by a truck while crossing the street Oct. 7.

City traffic engineering staff will attend to listen to neighborhood interests.

The NAC normal meetings are held at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the Louise Lowry Davis Center. The public is invited to attend the meetings.

For more information on the special meeting or any NAC meetings, call Sarah Hanna at 805.564.5428.

The NAC is an advisory board recently created by the City Council. It supports the resident focus on neighborhood issues, including resident advocacy, youth voice, community outreach, resident participation and serves as a vehicle for resolution of neighborhood issues. It provides a vehicle for community input and assists in the mobilization of area resources to help meet neighborhood-related interests and needs of the community.

The NAC reports to the City Council and advises the Neighborhood and Outreach Services section of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.