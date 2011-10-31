New Noise Santa Barbara Returns Beginning Thursday

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Vans-Warped-Tour-2012/214970605182073Twice was nice but New Noise Santa Barbara knows that the third time will be quite a charm, as the Central Coast’s only annual music conference and festival gears up for its third installation, Nov. 3-6.

Starting Thursday, the tried-and-true format will roll out as usual — four nights of live music at various venues interspersed with days of information-packed panels about the music business, mentoring sessions with industry insiders, and networking for all.

And this year, the event will benefit the New Noise Music Foundation’s latest campaign, reopening The Living Room in Goleta, an all-ages, drug- and alcohol-free concert venue that has been defunct for more than eight years.

“We’re more excited than ever for the third installment of New Noise,” said executive director Jeff Theimer, who co-founded the conference in 2009. “We’ve got tons of amazing new artists, a tighter but action-packed conference schedule, and even our first-ever New Noise Block Party.

“To know that proceeds from these four days will help the New Noise Music Foundation get closer to our goal of reopening The Living Room is really something special. We hope the community and visitors will take note, learn about what it meant and will mean to all ages of music fans in Santa Barbara, and get involved.”

As usual, New Noise Santa Barbara is hosting a plethora of bands from all over the country, from New York to Georgia to Seattle, and represent the freshest music available anywhere. Some of the bands that have traveled from afar are Phantogram (from Saratoga Springs, N.Y., playing Thursday at SOhO), Deer Tick (Providence, R.I., on Thursday at Velvet Jones), Typhoon (Portland, Ore., on Friday at the Savoy), Deep Dark Robot (New York, N.Y., on Saturday at Whiskey Richards) and Fruit Bats (Portland/Chicago on Sunday at SOhO).

But keeping in line with the mission statement of the New Noise Music Foundation, which is the nonprofit organization that produces the conference and festival, to reinvigorate Santa Barbara’s homegrown music scene, there are also more local bands than ever playing New Noise venues this year.

This year’s first-ever New Noise Block Party will also feature entirely local bands in a street faire format, as Arlington Avenue will be shut down to traffic and open to all ages totally for free. Playing that event will be Bad Jack, the Wha Whas, False Puppet, Haddon Cord and Howlin’ Woods, and there will also be a bevy of booths from other nonprofits and local businesses in the area, ranging from arts outreach and music education to environmental causes and fashion.

“Though we pride ourselves on keeping costs down for the entire conference and festival, we’re extra pumped to be able to offer this event totally free to the entire Santa Barbara community,” Theimer said. “It really helps when our sponsors like 91.9 KCSB, SONOS and Cox Communications step up to help. We are not selling one thing at the Block Party. This is what New Noise is all about: fostering a musical environment where local artists and community can come together in a creative atmosphere and have some fun playing and listening to music.”

This year’s conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Canary Hotel, and it’s jam-packed with more panels, speakers and presentations than your head can handle. The keynote address will be delivered by J Sider, the founder of RootMusic, which is the No. 1 music app on Facebook and the fourth most popular app on the entire social networking site. Returning this year to talk again are last year’s keynote Kevin Lyman, founder of the Vans Warped Tour, and Ian Rodgers, CEO of TopSpin media who will host a discussion with industry visionary David Hyman (CEO of MOG).

Panel topics include: “10 Things Your Band Should Do Now,” “How to License Your Music in Film & TV” and “How We Discover Music in 2012 & Beyond,” and many more. In the creative collaboration department, there will be the Contemporary Arts Forum’s smART Salon, a panel about free speech and access on the contemporary airwaves. And one of the more unique panels will be “Building a Success Story,” in which different industry players will discuss how they took one artist and built up her career piece by piece. And just as last year, there will be one-on-one mentoring sessions for musicians seeking direct and immediate feedback on their careers from music industry professionals.

To listen in on the New Noise, single tickets for each concert start at $5, and Saturday’s New Noise Block Party is free for all. Click here for full details.

— Jeff Theimer is executive director of New Noise Santa Barbara.