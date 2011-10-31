Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:23 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Montessori School’s Next Parenting Class Begins Wednesday

The new session of Montessori Beginnings will include a ‘home setting’ segment

By Jim Fitzpatrick for Santa Barbara Montessori School | October 31, 2011 | 11:45 a.m.

A new weekly class for parents of young children offered to the community by Santa Barbara Montessori School will begin its second session of classes at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“Montessori Beginnings,” unlike the school’s other classes, is for parents and their younger children to share together in a unique hands-on program for young children and a parent.

Santa Barbara Montessori School is now accepting registrations for the four-week session. The fee for all four of the classes is $120 for one child and one adult (mom or dad).

For more information or to register, call Admissions Director Aran Klingensmith at 805.685.7600, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

Classes will be held at Santa Barbara Montessori School, located at 7421 Mirano Drive in Goleta on a nine-acre campus in the neighborhood of Dos Pueblos High School.

“This is really a great opportunity for parents with young children,” SBMS Head of School Jim Fitzpatrick said. “The first series of classes began earlier in October. The class filled up with families and children, so we’ve now added a second session of four classes. Two of our ‘Toddler’ teachers are right there with the children alongside the parent, actively doing and explaining the variety of different on hand, and then how to follow through at home. That’s been the greatest value so far, what the parents have been able to take away from the classroom and then apply at home.

“Each afternoon class features different aspects of childhood development based upon the children and parents attending the class. So, not only have the discussions focused on the insights and discoveries of Montessori’s theory, but each young child has the opportunity to engage with their parents while they’re busy with activities right in the setting of the classroom.

“This next session will include a ‘home setting’ with attention to eating with a young child at the table, and setting up the child’s sleep environment — on the floor. Parents will experience how to ‘Montessori-ize’ their homes.”

The trained Montessori teachers leading the “Montessori Beginnings” classes, Cindi Kessel and Bridget Cathie, have years of experience of working with young children.

“Cindi has worked with SBMS for years,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is Bridget’s first year at SBMS. She’s worked in the community with young children for more than a dozen years, and she’s also hosted vacation camps and other opportunities for young children. They both bring years and years of experience to these classes.”

Each “Montessori Beginnings” class will be based on Dr. Maria Montessori’s guidelines for raising infants, with comprehensive exploration of the first three years of the child’s life. As one mom said, “You’ve made being a mom fun instead of being scary.”

From the design of a baby’s room to the child-sized kitchen table, from diet and food preparation to clothing and movement, the Montessori Beginnings classes provide guidance for creating a beautiful home for babies and very young children.

“Today, Montessori education is internationally acclaimed, but it’s oftentimes misconstrued as only a preschool program when, in fact, her discoveries and her program actually begins prenatal — before the child’s birth, and continues all the way through high school,” Fitzpatrick said. “These classes are helping families better understand the importance of their child’s first three years for their development — and they’re crazy fun, too, because there’s nothing quite like a room filled with babies and young children along with child-sized furniture and activities all around them. These first classes have been fun times, for sure!”

— Jim Fitzpatrick is the head of school for Santa Barbara Montessori School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 