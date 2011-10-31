Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:07 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Speaking of Stories to Present Evening of Classic Detective Radio Plays

Go back in time with Gumshoe Drama, with performances Friday and Saturday at Center Stage Theater

By Teri Ball for Speaking of Stories | October 31, 2011 | 9:53 p.m.

Speaking of Stories takes you on a journey through time, back to the 1940s, for Gumshoe Drama, an evening of classic radio plays complete with live on-stage sound effects.

You don’t want to miss this night of mystery, with cases from classic Gumshoe heroes.

Gumshoe Drama will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo, in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. Each performance will be followed by a special patron reception.

Tickets for Gumshoe Drama are $15 for students and $22 for general admission. A $50 patron ticket is also offered, which includes preferred seating and a special post-performance reception with the artists.

Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and one hour before all performances. Call the box office at 805.963.0408 or click here to order online. For additional information on Speaking Stories, click here.

The performance will feature episodes from three popular radio series from the 1940s and ‘50s: The Adventures of Sam Spade, Richard Diamond, Private Detective and The Adventures of Philip Marlowe.

Speaking of Stories Artistic Director Maggie Mixsell leads this nostalgic trip back to a simpler time of tough guys and gorgeous dames.

A talented cast of Santa Barbara actors will bring these classic dramas to life. True to the radio drama tradition Irwin Appel, Michael Morgan, David Brainard and Emily Jewell will play a variety of roles, with Irwin also taking the lead on creating all of the on-stage sound effects.

In the place of modern pre-recorded cues and computer generated sounds, the effects will be created on stage with a variety of props and gadgets. Radio drama is a magical collaboration between performer and audience, the actors’ voices mix with the sound effects and spring to life in the imagination of the audience members.

— Teri Ball is executive director of Speaking of Stories.

