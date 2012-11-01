Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:57 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Doctor Accused of Overprescribing Released on Bail

Dr. Julio Diaz, 63, who has pleaded not guilty, is now serving house detention at his Goleta home

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 1, 2012 | 2:43 a.m.

A doctor who was arrested by federal drug-enforcement agents earlier this year for allegedly overprescribing prescription medications has been released on bail, and is now serving house detention at his Goleta home.

Dr. Julio Diaz, 63, faces a federal criminal complaint of distribution of controlled substances outside the scope of professional practice and without legitimate medical purpose.

He pleaded not guilty in federal court in January to 12 counts of overprescribing prescription drugs through his Milpas Street medical practice.

Diaz was arrested Jan. 4 at his home in the 400 block of Cannon Green Drive in Goleta, and Drug Enforcement Administration agents then drove him to his office at the Family Care Clinic, 510 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

Though Diaz had been held in custody since his arrest, he posted the $30,000 required for bail, and will be allowed to remain free until his trial, which is scheduled for May 7, 2013.

“The government argued for a higher amount but the court determined $30,000, combined with the other conditions, was adequate,” prosecutor Ann Wolf told Noozhawk via email Wednesday.

Judge Marc Goldman ruled that Diaz had met all his requirements for release as of Oct. 24, according to release-order documents obtained by Noozhawk.

Diaz must submit to intensive pre-trial supervision, and conditions of his release include his travel being restricted to California and avoiding all contact with any person who might be a victim or a witness in the investigation.

Diaz is now subject to home detention, which means he is restricted to his Goleta home at all times except for employment, education, religious services, medical, substance-abuse or mental-health treatment, attorney visits and court order obligations.

Diaz also was required to surrender his DEA registration number and stop all activities related to the practice of medicine.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

