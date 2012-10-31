Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Fair 87º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Orcutt Teachers Support Liz Phillips for School Board

By Monique Segura | October 31, 2012 | 12:56 p.m.

Communication is probably the most important element to being on a local school board. It is the responsibility of school board members to communicate with administration, parents, students, community members, classified employees and teachers. It is evident that Liz Phillips has excellent communication skills.

During her campaign, she has done everything in her power to listen to those who make up the Orcutt Union School District. She realizes that a great school board member is one who listens before making decisions.

Along with communication skills, Phillips has a wealth of experience to guide her through the decisions that need to be made as a school board member. She was a past council member of St. Louis de Montfort Parish, past PTA president of Nightingale School, former Title I teacher for the Orcutt Union School District, and is currently coordinator for recruitment services at Allan Hancock College.

With her deep and broad knowledge of education, it is evident that she will be very well-equipped to make district decisions that truly reflect our community and educational practices.

The teachers of the Orcutt Union School District are very proud to support Phillips for the Orcutt Union School Board. At a time when education is feeling catastrophic budget cuts, it is pertinent to have communication among the board, administration, parents, students, community members, classified employees and teachers. We know that if elected, Phillips, will make communication a top priority.

As teachers, we love our students, we want them to have the best possible education, and we need to have open communication with transparency to do the best job we can for our students. Please join me in supporting Liz Phillips for the Orcutt Union School Board.

Monique Segura
Santa Maria

