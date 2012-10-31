Letter to the Editor: SBCC Candidate Craig Nielsen for Positive Change

There are seven seats on the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees. These used to be elected at large from Carpinteria to Gaviota. This year there are seven districts, and three seats need to be filled. Of the three seats, only one is on the Nov. 6 ballot because two of the seats are uncontested and the individuals who registered to run for the seats are being appointed.

District 4’s seat is on the ballot for those living primarily in the “No-leta” area and west of the City of Goleta. My name is Craig Nielsen, and I am running for District 4.

While campaigning since mid-August, I have spoken with many voting residents and learned that the vast majority did not know about the changes. I myself was unaware until early August. In part, I am running to increase public awareness. I believe that better and more public service announcements would have resulted in contestants for all three seats.

Over the past two years, since a new majority of four was elected to the board, our community has been witness to much controversy. The biggest issues were the firing of the president and the Adult Ed situation. These issues are, for the most part, one and the same.

As of this date, these issues have been and are being dealt with. It is sad that the last two years were used to deal with the inevitable changes to Adult Education and only now do we see the board addressing the cutting of credit classes.

The statement that stands out to me is the quote by the board president that, “We have already cut the low hanging fruit.” This is perhaps a poor metaphor. This waste should never have existed in the first place. Instead, I wish to see real cuts allowing for more credit classes. Some serious departmental auditing to find cost-effective alternatives to the current way of doing business is in order.

Click here for my website to discover my priorities and find out about me.

To benefit the SBCC students, vote for positive change.

Craig Nielsen

Santa Barbara