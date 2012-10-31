Providence Hall Invites Prospective Students to ‘Shadow Day’

Providence Hall, providing Christian faith-based college preparatory education for grades 7 to 12, invites prospective students, from the mildly curious to the enthusiastically committed, to shadow current students for a half-day of classes next Monday, Nov. 5.

During “Shadow Day,” students will take a campus tour, attend a chapel service and several classes, explore arts and athletics programs, meet the head of school, talk with middle and high school teachers, and have lunch with Providence Hall students.

The day will begin with an 8 a.m. arrival and orientation before the weekly chapel service at 8:20 a.m. Classes follow chapel. Staying for lunch, which begins at 12:50 p.m. and ends at 1:20 p.m., is optional. Providence Hall provides the lunch.

Parents are invited to join Head of School David O’Neil for “Coffee ‘n Conversation” after registering their student for Shadow Day.

“We look forward to this opportunity to share Providence Hall with our visitors,” said Joyce Luy, director of admission. “Everyone in Santa Barbara needs to know about our one-of-a-kind educational opportunity.”

Click here to register for Shadow Day or to learn about additional opportunities to visit Providence Hall.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.