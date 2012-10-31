Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall Invites Prospective Students to ‘Shadow Day’

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | October 31, 2012 | 8:36 p.m.

Providence Hall, providing Christian faith-based college preparatory education for grades 7 to 12, invites prospective students, from the mildly curious to the enthusiastically committed, to shadow current students for a half-day of classes next Monday, Nov. 5.

During “Shadow Day,” students will take a campus tour, attend a chapel service and several classes, explore arts and athletics programs, meet the head of school, talk with middle and high school teachers, and have lunch with Providence Hall students.

The day will begin with an 8 a.m. arrival and orientation before the weekly chapel service at 8:20 a.m. Classes follow chapel. Staying for lunch, which begins at 12:50 p.m. and ends at 1:20 p.m., is optional. Providence Hall provides the lunch.

Parents are invited to join Head of School David O’Neil for “Coffee ‘n Conversation” after registering their student for Shadow Day.

“We look forward to this opportunity to share Providence Hall with our visitors,” said Joyce Luy, director of admission. “Everyone in Santa Barbara needs to know about our one-of-a-kind educational opportunity.”

Click here to register for Shadow Day or to learn about additional opportunities to visit Providence Hall.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 