Sansum Clinic Hosting Two HICAP Talks on Medicare Part D

Open enrollment for Medicare Part D is happening now through Dec. 7. The Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) can help you get the Medicare D plan that is best for you.

HICAP provides free, unbiased information about Medicare. Experts from HICAP will help you to understand Medicare, prepare for open enrollment and get answers to your questions.

Sansum Clinic is hosting two talks on Medicare Part D.

This talk will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 13 in the third-floor conference room at the Sansum Clinic at 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara. The second will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Sansum Clinic at 1225 North H St. in Lompoc

The program is open to the community and free of charge. To register or for more information, click here or call 866.829.0909.

— Margaret Weiss represents Sansum Clinic.