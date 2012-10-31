Cottage Computer Servers Knocked Offline by Hurricane Sandy

Cottage Health System, which houses some of its backup computer servers in New Jersey, experienced a service interruption for about 12 hours because of Hurricane Sandy, hospital officials confirmed Wednesday.

“Their generator had a failure, of course, because of the extraordinary storm,” public affairs manager Maria Zate said.

Cottage keeps some servers out of state in case of an emergency or natural disaster in California.

The primary computer system was back up after 12 hours, Zate said, adding that the outage didn’t have a significant impact on patient care.

“When we were warned of the storm, people printed out lots of information needed for several days in case they would not be able to get to it,” she said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.