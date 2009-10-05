Inaugural Music Conference Ready to Make Some Noise

The music and technology industries will collide on the shores of the American Riviera starting Thursday as New Noise Santa Barbara launches its inaugural music conference and festival.

Featuring panels, live music and networking opportunities, New Noise Santa Barbara will run through Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy new artists, hear from music and technology experts, and spend time with industry players.

The conference will be held at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo in Santa Barbara, and live music will entertain the Arlington Theatre and nearby clubs.

“We’re really excited to bring such high-quality speakers and promising live bands to Santa Barbara,” New Noise president Jeff Theimer said. “Whether you’re already established in your field and want to stay on top of the game, new to the business and need to get a leg up, or love listening to great music, New Noise will welcome you.”

The conference aims to be equal parts classroom and playground, blending each day’s serious discussions about the state of music and all-important networking with showcases of emerging artists.

“Just 90 miles from the music industry’s home in Los Angeles and a one-hour plane flight from the tech hub of the Bay Area, Santa Barbara is the perfect location for this mix,” said Theimer, who grew up in Santa Barbara, attended school in the Bay Area and worked in Los Angeles at 106.7 KROQ-FM. “Plus, people from both industries already come to hang out in Santa Barbara, so this just gives everyone another excuse to visit.”

The event also coincides with Epicure SB, a month-long celebration of Santa Barbara’s burgeoning foodie culture that will feature nightly restaurant specials and plenty of locally grown wine.

Badges for the conference are on sale now and range from a Platinum Pass — an all-inclusive, front-of-the-line pass for all panels, speakers, club shows and the Arlington event for $199 — to the Priority Pass, which is $150 and gets holders into the conference and club shows, but not the Arlington. There are also student passes for $70, and a “locals-only” $40 wristband for those residing in the 805 area code, which get holders into club shows only. Tickets for the Arlington also are available. Click here for badges and tickets, and for a complete list of panelists.

— Jeffrey Theimer is president of New Noise Santa Barbara.