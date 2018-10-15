105 W. De la Guerra St., Unit H, Santa Barbara 93101

Perched above Santa Barbara’s vibrant downtown and across from Paseo Nuevo, this sparkling Paseo Chapala condo encourages an active lifestyle. A private two-car garage simplifies your arrival and provides ample storage for cars, bikes and belongings. Take the shared elevator or private internal stairway up to the main level. Rich walnut hardwood floors and soaring ceilings welcome you into the great room. All your senses are engaged by the warm gas fireplace, built-in display shelves and Sonos sound system with ceiling speakers. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel Viking and Sub Zero appliances, and the adjacent covered patio entices you to unwind and relax.
List Price: $2,275,000
Devin Wong, Village Properties Realtors
805.451.6157
[email protected]
DRE #01976444