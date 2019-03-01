105 W De La Guerra Street, Unit H, Santa Barbara CA 93101

Perched above Santa Barbara's vibrant downtown and across from the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Mall, this sparkling Paseo Chapala condo encourages an active lifestyle. A private 2-car garagesimplifies your arrival and provides ample storage for cars, bikes, and belongings. Take the shared elevator or private internal stairway up to the main level. Rich walnut hardwood floors and soaring ceilings welcome you into the great room. All your senses are engaged by the warm gasfireplace, built-in display shelves, and a Sonos sound system with ceiling speakers. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel Viking and Sub Zero appliances and the adjacent covered patio entices you to unwind and relax. Spanish tile risers, a custom iron handrail, and a gorgeous chandelier draw you upstairs.
Two spacious southwest-facing bedrooms are perfect for guests or home office functionality. Stackable washer and dryer units are conveniently located between these bedrooms and the full guest bathroom. True comfort can be found in the master bedroom, with its gas fireplace, cathedral ceilings, expansive mountain views, and en suite bathroom with walk-in closet. Meticulous maintenance is reflected in the refinished hardwood floors, cleaned and sealed Saltillo tile patios, polished and sealed bathroom stone surfaces, polymer coated garage floor and fresh interior paint. Additional amenities include central A/C by Honeywell, humidification system, water filtration, home alarm, wifi and Ethernet throughout, gated entry to the building, a Walk Score of 98, and a Bike Score of 99.
Click here for more information about this property.
Devin Wong, Village Properties Realtors
805-451-6157
[email protected]
DRE License #01976444