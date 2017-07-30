1081 Via Chaparral, Santa Barbara 93105

At sunset, the nearby mountains take on shades of burgundy while the ocean shimmers beyond More Mesa. Each day, serene panoramic moments are yours and yours alone at home in the foothills where the peacefulness of privacy resides alongside wild, open spaces. Within the substantial walls and beneath the heavy wood beams of the Spanish-style ranch you’ll find enduring strength and a beauty that reflects the surrounding nature. The Hacienda is wonderfully spacious, flooded with light from large windows, and designed for comfortable living both indoors and outside. The layout of the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is inviting, and everywhere displays of fine workmanship are evident. A central kitchen and dining area — equipped with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous cabinetry, tile and stonework divide the family and living rooms, each with their own fireplaces. The master suite, with an adjacent office, is located in its own private northern wing and features a vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, and his-and-her sinks in the spacious bathroom. At the south end of the home there are two bedrooms, a three-car garage, and an additional separate guest quarters with its own entrance, loft and outdoor patio. Already spacious at 3,700 square feet, the home feels even more grand thanks to outdoor living spaces. Tile and stone patios are covered and exquisitely landscaped, and a bordering privacy hedge surrounds the entire property, which includes a relaxing pool and spa. Located in the desirable Mountain View School district, the home is convenient to the best that Santa Barbara has to offer, and yet it, too, is a haven away from it all.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

