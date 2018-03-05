1084 Golf Road, Montecito 93108

Nestled on a private lane, near the Lower Village and resting above Montecito Country Club, a historic 1920s estate recently emerged from an elaborate restoration. Comfortably classic, yet distinctively modern, clean lines compliment bleached oak floors while crisp white walls accent beamed ceilings and Moroccan arched doorways.
The approximately 7,200-square-foot main home includes a stunning kitchen/family room, sumptuous first floor master suite, five large guest bedrooms, a media room and wine cellar. A large central courtyard with a romantic fireplace and fountain is accessed from three wings of the home. A swimmer’s pool, beautiful cabana and a two-bedroom guest house overlook the N/S tennis court and formal gardens. Views of the sea add to the lush, idyllic grounds.
There’s no need to compromise when this estate has it all!
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $12,485,000
Riskin Partners
805.565.8600
[email protected]
BRE Licenses #01815307 / #01447045 / #01954177 / #01951069