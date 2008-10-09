Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:39 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Outdoors Q&A: What If I Can’t Read the Tags?

Read on for answers to that question and others about state regulations on hunting and fishing.

By Carrie Wilson | October 9, 2008 | 5:50 p.m.

Question: I need reading glasses to fill out my abalone tags, and so do my friends. We used to be able to fill out the cards at the car, which was fine. With the new tags and regulations, we are required to fill out the tags as soon as we leave the water, but we can’t see the fine print on the tags to fill them out. Our glasses are expensive and we have no way of bringing them with us when we dive. What can we do? (David Gaon)

Article Image
Carrie Wilson
Answer: I can understand the challenges presented by small print and the difficulty you describe in trying to bring that very small print into focus without assistance. Unfortunately, there are no alternatives in the new regulations for either the diver or the game wardens. The report cards must be filled out immediately once coming ashore or boarding a boat.

The good news is that the tags and report cards are being redesigned for use next year in an effort to make them more user friendly. Hopefully, that will include larger print. In the meantime, you might want to consider including nonprescription reading glasses and/or a small magnifying glass in your dive bag. Either can be purchased at many convenience stores for less than $15. At least with these you would not have to risk losing or breaking your prescription glasses, and you will be able to comply with the regulations to legally continue taking abalone.

Question: I have been invited to accompany my grandson (and a guide) on a wild boar or deer hunting trip in California. I would like to go on this hunt with him. If I were to go simply as an observer, not as a hunter, do I need a California hunting license? If I carry my .45 revolver strictly as a backup weapon, do I need such a license? (H. Janin V., France)

Answer: According to Department of Fish & Game retired Capt. Phil Nelms, a hunting license is not required to accompany a person into the field as an observer. However, if you are carrying a weapon capable of taking game and you are with someone who is hunting, it can be assumed you are hunting and a license is required. Leaving the weapon behind while your grandson is hunting is the best way to reduce the risk of being prosecuted for hunting without a license.

Question: I recently found a small hawk in my front yard that had been attacked by another bird (it ripped its head off). The dead hawk has bands on each leg. I have the bird frozen and would like to know where to turn in the bands and to receive information on the species and where it was banded. Do I send the whole bird or just the bands? (Dennis P., Alameda)

Answer: You will not need to send the bird or the bands anywhere. Banding information for migratory birds is compiled by the U.S. Geological Survey through its Patuxent Wildlife Research Center. You should be able to report the banded bird directly to its National Bird Band Laboratory at 800.327.BAND (2263), or send information through its Web site at www.reportband.gov/. Once you report the band information and fill in the questionnaires, it will be able to provide you with basic banding information on the bird you are reporting, including the state or province where the bird was banded, the date it was banded and the species.

Question: Why are we being charged $7.90 for the lobster report cards to gather information for the government? Why is the report card not good for a full year like the fishing license? (Ray C.)

Answer: The report card is good for a calendar year just like the fishing license. However, since there was late implementation on this first card, the 2008 card is good only through Dec. 31. Next year’s card will be good for all of 2009.

We’re not making money on the report card. We’re paying for printing, distribution and administration costs (including entering the return card data). We’re trying to determine how many recreational lobster fishermen there really are and how successful they are. If we can’t answer basic questions such as these, California anglers may be forced to purchase the federal fishing license in the future.

Question: I have an arrow rifle that’s powered by CO2 high-pressured gas that I’ve had for the past 15 years. It’s not a crossbow. I thought it would be cool to hunt with it but didn’t see anything in your regulations about it. Can I hunt with it? It was made for SWAT teams or something, I don’t know. (Wes H.)

Answer: No. The weapon you describe would not be legal for taking fish or wildlife in California.

Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Game. Her DFG-related question-and-answer column appears weekly at www.dfg.ca.gov/QandA/. She can be reached at [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 