10 County Football Players Earn All-CIF Honors

Football

Lompoc has four named in Division 4, Dos Pueblos three in Division 10

Ten players from Santa Barbara County high schools have been named to All-CIF-Southern Section division football teams.

Lompoc led the way with five players selected to the Division 4 squad. The Braves advanced to the division semifinals.

ALL-CIF TEAMS

The honored Braves include senior defensive lineman Isaac Black, senior offensive lineman Fred Perry, junior linebacker Rueben Cortez, junior receiver Shemar Savage and junior running back Toa Taua.

In Division 4, Bishop Diego sophomore earned All-CIF honors as a punter. He averaged 48 yards per punt for the Cardinals.

Three players from Dos Pueblos’ Channel League championship team were picked to the Division 10 squad. They were junior wide receiver Cyrus Wallace junior offensive lineman Erick Nisich and senior defensive end Marcellous Gossett. Wallace caught 91 passes for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns; Nisich was a force on the offensive line, recording seven pancake blocks; Gossett was a dominating defensive end, recording 17.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, two safeties, two blocked field goals and two blocked PATs.

Carpinteria defensive lineman Eduardo Lozano was named to the Division 12 team.

