10 Educators in Santa Barbara County Selected to Receive Venoco Crystal Apple Awards

Ten outstanding educators in Santa Barbara County will receive the 2014 Venoco Inc. Crystal Apple Educator Awards on May 8 at the Education Celebration that is hosted each year by the Teachers Network of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

For 12 years, Venoco Inc. and the Santa Barbara County Education Office have partnered to present these awards to five exceptional educators from the North County and five from the South County. The celebration will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

The Crystal Apple recipients are chosen for their dedication; instructional and motivational skills; ability to challenge and inspire students; and their ability to interact with students, staff and community members.

“We are so pleased to be able to acknowledge the exceptional work of these outstanding educators,” said county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the program. “They represent the hundreds of professionals working day in and day out to make a difference for the students of Santa Barbara County.”

Each year, school employees, parents and students are invited to nominate educators who have provided exceptional service to students. Crystal Apple winners receive a crystal apple plaque and a $500 stipend, generously provided by Venoco.

“Venoco is proud to acknowledge the exceptional accomplishments of this year’s Crystal Apple honorees,” said Marybeth Carty, community partnership manager for Venoco Inc. “This peer-nominated award allows us to recognize the best of the best, and express our thanks for the daily dedication and faith our local educators apply to the supremely important task of helping our children thrive.”

This year’s Venoco Inc. Crystal Apple Educator Award winners are:

North County

» Elementary Teacher — Gordon (Kenji) Matsuoka, Alvin Avenue School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Secondary Teacher — Tina Hughes, Fesler Junior High School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Classified Employee — Dennie Upton, Joe Nightingale School, Orcutt Union School District

» Certificated Support Provider — Shannon Lopez, Joe Nightingale School, Orcutt Union School District

» Administrator — Bridget Baublits, Principal, Los Olivos School, Los Olivos School District

South County

» Elementary Teacher — Robert Cooper, Adams School, Santa Barbara Unified School District

» Secondary Teacher — Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, San Marcos High School, Santa Barbara Unified School District

» Classified Employee — Leslie Grieve, Canalino Elementary School, Carpinteria Unified School District

» Certificated Support Provider — Rebekah Wagner, Cold Spring School, SBCEO Special Education

» Administrator — Felicia Roggero, Principal, Brandon School, Goleta Union School District

For more information, call Steven Keithley, director of SBCEO Teacher Programs and Support, at 805.964.4710 x5281.

— Dave Bemis is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.