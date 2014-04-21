Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

10 Educators in Santa Barbara County Selected to Receive Venoco Crystal Apple Awards

By Dave Bemis for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | April 21, 2014 | 4:14 p.m.

Ten outstanding educators in Santa Barbara County will receive the 2014 Venoco Inc. Crystal Apple Educator Awards on May 8 at the Education Celebration that is hosted each year by the Teachers Network of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

For 12 years, Venoco Inc. and the Santa Barbara County Education Office have partnered to present these awards to five exceptional educators from the North County and five from the South County. The celebration will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

The Crystal Apple recipients are chosen for their dedication; instructional and motivational skills; ability to challenge and inspire students; and their ability to interact with students, staff and community members.

“We are so pleased to be able to acknowledge the exceptional work of these outstanding educators,” said county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the program. “They represent the hundreds of professionals working day in and day out to make a difference for the students of Santa Barbara County.”

Each year, school employees, parents and students are invited to nominate educators who have provided exceptional service to students. Crystal Apple winners receive a crystal apple plaque and a $500 stipend, generously provided by Venoco.

“Venoco is proud to acknowledge the exceptional accomplishments of this year’s Crystal Apple honorees,” said Marybeth Carty, community partnership manager for Venoco Inc. “This peer-nominated award allows us to recognize the best of the best, and express our thanks for the daily dedication and faith our local educators apply to the supremely important task of helping our children thrive.”

This year’s Venoco Inc. Crystal Apple Educator Award winners are:

North County

» Elementary Teacher — Gordon (Kenji) Matsuoka, Alvin Avenue School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District
» Secondary Teacher — Tina Hughes, Fesler Junior High School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District
» Classified Employee — Dennie Upton, Joe Nightingale School, Orcutt Union School District
» Certificated Support Provider — Shannon Lopez, Joe Nightingale School, Orcutt Union School District
» Administrator — Bridget Baublits, Principal, Los Olivos School, Los Olivos School District

South County

» Elementary Teacher — Robert Cooper, Adams School, Santa Barbara Unified School District
» Secondary Teacher — Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, San Marcos High School, Santa Barbara Unified School District
» Classified Employee — Leslie Grieve, Canalino Elementary School, Carpinteria Unified School District
» Certificated Support Provider — Rebekah Wagner, Cold Spring School, SBCEO Special Education
» Administrator — Felicia Roggero, Principal, Brandon School, Goleta Union School District

For more information, call Steven Keithley, director of SBCEO Teacher Programs and Support, at 805.964.4710 x5281.

— Dave Bemis is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 