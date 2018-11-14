10 South Coast Area Preps Sign National Letters of Intent

Five girls water polo players were among the 10 South Coast high school senior student athletes to sign National Letters of Intent on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos had three players sign: Abbi Hill with UCLA, Sophie Leggett with Cal and Kayla Peacock with UC San Diego.

At San Marcos, Fiona Kuesis made UCLA her official choice, joining Hill as a Bruin teammate in the fall of 2019.

Jordan Duggan of Santa Barbara High's water polo team signed to play for San Diego State.

The other five signees on Wednesday were in baseball, soccer and volleyball.

In volleyball, San Marcos middle blocker Kristine Fimlaid signed her letter with Cal Lutheran, while Dos Pueblos middle Ally Mintzer committed to New York University.

By coincidence, Mintzer was in New York on signing day as a member of the Dos Pueblos Mock Trial Team that is competing at the Empire New York World Championships.

Rallie Odell of the San Marcos girls soccer team signed to continue her career at UCSB.

From Dos Pueblos, three-sport standout Josie Morales signed to play soccer at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

In baseball, Santa Barbara High right-handed pitcher Derek True signed to play for Cal Poly.

Dos Pueblos Signings

Abbi Hill will be the third member of the Hill family to play water polo at UCLA, following sisters Kodi and Sami. Kodi is currently an assistant there.

"I grew up knowing about UCLA and I really liked it as they were going there," said Abbi of her sisters.

She knew the family ties to UCLA were going to be a influencing factor in her decision. "But in the end I knew it was for me and I’m really happy about my decision," she said. "(My family) let me make my own decision and let me decide what was best for me. I really appreciate that."

Once she made her choice, there were "happy tears" from her siblings. "They were excited for me and happy to have another Bruin in the family."

The process of selecting the school and program with the right fit was challenging for Leggett.

"It was a long process for me because I actually committed to USC verbally and ended up decommitting," she explained.

Of Cal, "It’s definitely a place where I can see myself. When I went on my official visit, I felt it was definitely the place where I belong," she said.

For Peacock, UC San Diego is going to be like playing for the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club.

"Five girls there are from our club, which is awesome. It will be great," she said.

Morales is a multi-sport star at Dos Pueblos — the top runner on the cross country team, a CIF State Meet qualifier in the high jump and a standout center back on the soccer team.

While she enjoys doing all the sports, soccer is her first love.

"Soccer has always been my No. 1 sport, it’s my favorite," she said.

She likes the environment at Colorado College.

"The smaller school atmosphere was just a good fit for me," she said.

San Marcos Signings

Kuesis said she had several "amazing options" for college choices.

"At the end of the day, I felt like I fit in best (at UCLA)," she said.

Kuesis was a key member of San Marcos' CIF Division 1 championship team last season. The Royals beat Dos Pueblos in the final before more than 1,000 fans.

She is looking forward to playing with DP's Hill at UCLA.

"We’ve been teammates (in club water polo) since we were little," she said. "We've played against each other in high school, but to be able to play for the same school, I’m really excited to be teammates with her."

Odell is recovering from hip surgery.

"Everything went well," she said. "I'll be able to play in 4-5 months."

Her play before the surgery impressed the coaching staff at UCSB.

"When I was able to play, I was able to play hard," she said. "I’m just excited to get back on the field."

Fimlaid is going to a strong Division 3 program in Cal Lutheran. The Regals were national champions in 2015 and national runners-up in 2013.

"They just got into the NCAA Tournament, so I'm excited to be a part of that," she said.

Santa Barbara Signings

Duggan said San Diego State provided the right balance between athletics and academics, and her mother attended the school.

She credited the 805 Water Polo Club and her high school coach Mark Walsh for preparing her to become a college athlete.

True said he agonized over what school to pick. He also had an offer from UCSB.

"I spent a few weeks there stressing out pretty hard," he said. "I went to breakfast with my dad and we talked to figure things out."

He made a verbal commitment with Cal Poly in July and signed with the Mustangs on Wednesday.

"I felt like it was great fit for me compared to all the other options I had," he said. "It was a great fit for me to achieve my goals."