10 Startups to Show Off Their Products, Services at StartupSB’s Demo Night

Join award-winning Santa Barbara entrepreneurs and startups at Workzones at 6 p.m. June 6 for a great night of startup company and product demos! The event is part of a series of monthly events produced by StartupSB, a Santa Barbara community-based organization focused on celebrating local startup companies, entrepreneurship and startup community building on the Central Coast. The event will be hosted at Workzones, Santa Barbara’s member based co-working club, located in Paseo Nuevo.

The inaugural StartupSB Demo Night will feature 10 Santa Barbara-based startups that will present their company and recently launched products in six minutes, and then field two to three minutes of questions from guests. The diverse group of software and technology companies include ShipHawk, which recently won a Crowd Favorite award at Tech Crunch Disrupt in New York City; Talentwire, currently participating in a Washington, D.C.-based incubator; AchieveMint, a UC Santa Barbara Ph.D. student-founded team; and Startup Weekend Santa Barbara alum, Crowdismo.

“I’m really excited about this group of startups and am looking forward to learning more about these new ventures launching in Santa Barbara,” said Kyle Ashby, StartupSB’s executive director. “This should be a great night of entrepreneurship, startup technology and networking. StartupSB events have brought together a number of co-founders who have gone on to start new ventures. Our events are a great place for entrepreneurs to learn more about what is going on in our community, find a new project to get involved in, find employees and help on their products, or find potential customers, or funding ... or just show up have a beer and be inspired!”

The June 6 event will coincide with Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday event and give the Santa Barbara startup community and entrepreneurs a chance to network with others over drinks and appetizers, before and after the demos and presentations.

The public is encouraged to attend the free event at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Workzones in Paseo Nuevo, on the second floor above Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream.

Click here to RSVP for the free event. Click here for more information about the event, and StartupSB.

— Kyle Ashby of Kaldera Marketing is a founder and organizer of StartupSB.