Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 4:10 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Business

10 Startups to Show Off Their Products, Services at StartupSB’s Demo Night

By Kyle Ashby for StartupSB | June 2, 2013 | 12:41 a.m.

Join award-winning Santa Barbara entrepreneurs and startups at Workzones at 6 p.m. June 6 for a great night of startup company and product demos! The event is part of a series of monthly events produced by StartupSB, a Santa Barbara community-based organization focused on celebrating local startup companies, entrepreneurship and startup community building on the Central Coast. The event will be hosted at Workzones, Santa Barbara’s member based co-working club, located in Paseo Nuevo.

The inaugural StartupSB Demo Night will feature 10 Santa Barbara-based startups that will present their company and recently launched products in six minutes, and then field two to three minutes of questions from guests. The diverse group of software and technology companies include ShipHawk, which recently won a Crowd Favorite award at Tech Crunch Disrupt in New York City; Talentwire, currently participating in a Washington, D.C.-based incubator; AchieveMint, a UC Santa Barbara Ph.D. student-founded team; and Startup Weekend Santa Barbara alum, Crowdismo.

“I’m really excited about this group of startups and am looking forward to learning more about these new ventures launching in Santa Barbara,” said Kyle Ashby, StartupSB’s executive director. “This should be a great night of entrepreneurship, startup technology and networking. StartupSB events have brought together a number of co-founders who have gone on to start new ventures. Our events are a great place for entrepreneurs to learn more about what is going on in our community, find a new project to get involved in, find employees and help on their products, or find potential customers, or funding ... or just show up have a beer and be inspired!”

The June 6 event will coincide with Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday event and give the Santa Barbara startup community and entrepreneurs a chance to network with others over drinks and appetizers, before and after the demos and presentations.

The public is encouraged to attend the free event at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Workzones in Paseo Nuevo, on the second floor above Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream.

Click here to RSVP for the free event. Click here for more information about the event, and StartupSB.

— Kyle Ashby of Kaldera Marketing is a founder and organizer of StartupSB.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 