10 Tons of Dried Beans Donated to Food Bank

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated 20,000 lbs. of dry beans, including 10,000 lbs. of pinto beans and 10,000 lbs. of black beans, to the Santa Barbara County Food Bank.

After the delivery, some 250 youth from Ventura to San Luis Obispo repackaged the beans into smaller family-size portions, then shared an evening of dining and dancing together inside the LDS Stake Center, 908 E. Sierra Madre, Santa Maria.

“We at the Foodbank are amazed and deeply grateful, for the generosity of the LDS community,” said Lori Bailey, of volunteer services for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“The volume of the bean donation, the beautiful venue where we could all work together at one location and the vibrant people-power of its youth volunteers give us hope for the future and, of course, give thousands of hungry children, families and seniors in Santa Barbara County a nutritious source of protein,” she said.

— Jeff Lind for Santa Barbara County Food Bank.