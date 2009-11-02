Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

300 Arrests Reported for Isla Vista’s Halloween Weekend

Crowd estimate lower than 2008 but arrests, citations rise in alcohol-fueled celebration

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | November 2, 2009 | 2:32 a.m.

More than 300 arrests were made over the weekend during Isla Vista’s annual Halloween Bacchanalia, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Sunday. Another 700 citations were issued.

Alcohol played a role in a vast majority of the incidents, Sugars said. Dozens of medical calls were received, as well.

Authorities estimated that more than 25,000 revelers packed Isla Vista on Saturday for the Halloween festivities. That figure was below last year’s attendance, but Sugars said the number of arrests and citations was higher. As of Sunday morning, he said, the Sheriff’s Department reported 311 arrests and 701 citations for the weekend.

Sugars said alcohol factored in a large number of medical emergencies, which resulted in more than 50 hospital trips for the second straight year. The volunteer sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team provided first aid and transportation to a Trigo Road medical triage tent staffed by paramedics. No falls were reported from the cliffs along Del Playa Drive.

More than 250 law-enforcement personnel backed by scores of support staff were deployed to Isla Vista. The weekend operation will cost the Sheriff’s Department more than $500,000, Sugars said. After state and county resources are included, the bill could top $1 million for taxpayers, he said.

